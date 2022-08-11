IRE vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction: Ireland vs Afghanistan Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today's second T20I IRE vs AFG match, August 11, Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast 8:00 pm IST

IRE vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s second T20I match between Ireland and Afghanistan: Ireland clinched a thrilling seven-wicket victory in the opening T20I against Afghanistan to start the series on a promising note. The Andy Balbirnie-led side will now be aiming to secure a crucial 2-0 lead as they are set to face Afghanistan in the second T20I today. The second encounter of the five-match T20I series is scheduled to be played at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast.

Afghanistan opening batter Usman Ghani notched a half-century in the first T20I as the visitors posted 168 runs. Ireland pacer Barry McCarthy picked up three wickets in the game.

Advertisement

Irish skipper Balbirnie and wicketkeeper-batter Lorcan Tucker forged a solid partnership of 62 runs as the hosts successfully reached the target with just one ball remaining. Balbirnie was adjudged Man of the Match for his terrific match-winning knock of 38-ball 51. Tucker, on the other hand, played s fine knock of 50 off just 32 balls.

Ahead of the second T20I match between Ireland and Afghanistan; here is everything you need to know:

IRE vs AFG Telecast

The Ireland vs Afghanistan second T20I match will not be televised live in India.

IRE vs AFG Live Streaming

The second T20I match between Ireland and Afghanistan is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

IRE vs AFG Match Details

The IRE vs AFG second T20I match will be played at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast on Thursday, August 11, at 8:00 pm IST.

IRE vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction

Advertisement

Captain: Mohammad Nabi

Vice-Captain: George Dockrell

Suggested Playing XI for IRE vs DC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Lorcan Tucker, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batsmen: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie, George Dockrell, Harry Tector

All-rounders: Mohammad Nabi, Gareth Delany

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Barry McCarthy, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Ireland (IRE) vs Afghanistan (AFG) Possible Starting XI:

Ireland Predicted Starting Line-up: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Lorcan Tucker (wicketkeeper), Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little

Advertisement

Afghanistan Predicted Starting Line-up: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicketkeeper), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (captain), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here