IRE vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction: Ireland vs Afghanistan Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Wednesday’s fifth T20I match, August 17, Civil Service Cricket Club, 8:00 pm IST

Ireland and Afghanistan will clash for the fifth and final T20 International of the five-match series today at 8:00 PM IST at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast. Throughout the series, Afghanistan has recovered quite well. Ireland established an early 2-0 lead but couldn’t maintain the momentum in the following two matches. The fifth T20I still has the power to decide the outcome of the series.

The last rain-soaked match ended up being a severe letdown for the hosts. Afghanistan batted first in the game, scoring 132 runs in 11 overs. Irish pacer Gareth Delany made an effort to apply pressure in the middle and claimed three wickets. Notably, he allowed up to 33 runs throughout his 3-over spell. The visitors’ impressive total was made possible by the praiseworthy 50 runs scored by Najibullah Zadran and the quick-fire 31 runs by Rashid Khan.

Ireland got off to a strong start thanks to captain Andrew Valbirnie and Paul Stirling, but they left early for the hut. George Dockrell’s unbeaten 41 off 27 deliveries was an attempt to save the team. Fareed Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, and Rashid Khan’s onslaught caused the other batsmen to finish their innings early, leaving him without any support. Rashid Khan and Naveen-ul-Haq both took a few wickets, while Fareed Ahmad took three in just two overs of bowling. The Irish brigade remained 27 runs away from the target after the destruction.

Ireland vs Afghanistan Dream 11 Prediction:

Captain: Najibullah Zadran

Vice-captain: George Dockrell

Suggested Playing XI for Ireland vs Afghanistan T20 International Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Batter: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran

Wicket-keeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

All-rounders: Najibullah Zadran, George Dockrell

Bowlers: Joshua Little, Mark Adair, Fareed Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq

Possible Playing 11s:

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Lorcan Tucker(wk), Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Curtis Campher, Fionn Hand, Mark Adair, Graham Hume, Joshua Little.

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(wk), Usman Ghani, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad.

