>IRE vs BAH Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier A 2022 match between Ireland and Bahrain: Ireland will play against Bahrain in the eighth match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier A 2022. The IRE vs BAH game will be played at the AI Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), AI Amerat at 3:30 pm IST on February 19, Saturday.

Ireland and Bahrain made a contrasting start in the tournament. Ireland looked out of touch in their first game as they were hammered by the United Arab Emirates. The team registered a defeat by 18 runs owing to a poor batting display. Chasing a total of 157, Ireland succumbed to pressure and scored only 139 runs.

Coming to Bahrain, they made headlines with their impressive performance. The team caused an upset for favorites Germany by six wickets in their first game. Junaid Aziz picked a total of five wickets to restrict Germany to a paltry total of 107 runs in their 20 overs.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between Ireland and Bahrain; here is everything you need to know:

>IRE vs BAH Telecast

IRE vs BAH match will not be telecast in India.

>IRE vs BAH Live Streaming

Ireland vs Bahrain game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>IRE vs BAH Match Details

Ireland vs Bahrain contest will be played at the AI Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2), AI Amerat at 3:30 pm IST on February 19, Saturday.

>IRE vs BAH Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Haider Butt

Vice-Captain- Andrew Balbirnie

>Suggested Playing XI for IRE vs BAH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Lorcan Tucker

Advertisement

Batters: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie, Haider Butt, Sarfaraz Ali

All-rounders: Simi Singh, Junaid Aziz

Bowlers: Craig Young, Mark Adair, Shahid Mahmood, Waseeq Ahmed

>IRE vs BAH Probable XIs:

>Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, Lorcan Tucker, Shane Getkate, Simi Singh, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Joshua Little, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine

>Bahrain: Sathaiya Veerapathiran, Waseeq Ahmed, Muhammad Younis, Sarfaraz Ali, David Mathias, Haider Butt, Junaid Aziz, Muhammad Safdar, Shahid Mahmood, Umer Imtiaz, Imran Anwar

Special: Get the Live-Updating IPL 2022 Auction Tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates and Cricket Score here