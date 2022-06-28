IRE vs IND: Crowd Goes Berserk As Hardik Pandya Reveals Sanju Samson Is Playing | WATCH

The loudest cheers were reserved for Sanju Samson as Hardik Pandya revealed that the Kerala cricketer has been included in the playing eleven for the second T20I against Ireland. Earlier on Sunday, he spend his day on the bench as Deepak Hooda was preferred over him. However, once it became clear that he would be playing, the whole of Malahide erupted showing how badly they wanted it.

Even Hardik Pandya was taken aback and smiled at crowd’s reaction: “ A lot of people are liking it, I think."

India won the coin toss and opted to bat first against Ireland in the second T20I at Dublin. Hardik Pandya revealed that they have made three changes to the side. One among them drew huge cheers from the crowd as he confirmed that Sanju Samson is in playing eleven. He also added that Harshal Patel was back in the playing eleven in place of Avesh Khan. Moreover, Ravi Bishnoi made way for Yuzvendra Chahal. Meanwhile Ireland played the same team.

“We want to bat first. The wicket looks alright and the weather looks awesome and sunny as well. When we bowled first we expected the wicket to do much more than it did. But credit to the boys to keep them down to that total by realizing which balls to bowl. We have three changes: Ruturaj misses out because of a niggle, Sanju comes in. Harshal comes in place of Avesh and Bishnoi comes in for Chahal," Pandya said.

Earlier Sanju Samson was seen posing for selfies with the fans as he came out to practice ahead of the second T20 International. Some of his pics have gone viral on social media. As of writing this report, he is already approaching a fifty.

