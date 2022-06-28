IRE vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction: Ireland vs India Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for tomorrow’s (June 28) 2nd T20I Match, Malahide, Dublin 9:00 pm IST

IRE vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for tomorrow’s Second T20I match between Ireland and India: India began their two-match T20I series against Ireland with a seven-wicket victory on Sunday. India will be hoping to win the final match in order to seal the series. The second match s is scheduled to be played on Tuesday (June 28) at The Village, Malahide in Dublin.

In the rain-curtailed opening match, the hosts managed to reach a total of 108/4 in 12 overs. Harry Tector displayed some brilliant batting to score an unbeaten 64 off 33 balls. For India, skipper Hardik Pandya, vice-captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal and Avesh Khan picked up one wicket each.

India opener Ishan Kishan (26 off 11 balls) started the run chase in a blistering fashion but his knock came to a premature end after Irish pacer Craig Young managed to dismiss him in the third over. Ishan’s opening partner Deepak Hooda’s (47 not out off 29 balls) innings ultimately proved to be handy as the Men in Blue reached the target with 16 balls to spare.

Advertisement

Ahead of the second T20I match between Ireland and India; here is everything you need to know:

IRE vs IND Telecast

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Ireland vs India second T20I match.

IRE vs IND Live Streaming

The second T20I match between Ireland and India is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

IRE vs IND Match Details

The IRE vs IND second T20I match will be played at The Village, Malahide, in Dublin on Tuesday, June 28, at 9:00 pm IST.

IRE vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction

Advertisement

Captain: Hardik Pandya

Vice-Captain: Ishan Kishan

Suggested Playing XI for IRE vs IND Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Dinesh Karthik, Lorcan Tucker

Batsmen: Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Harry Tector

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Gareth Delany

Bowlers: Craig Young, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal

Ireland (IRE) vs India (IND) Possible Starting XI:

Ireland Predicted Starting Line-up: Paul Stirling, Andy Balbernie (captain), Gareth Delany, Lorcan Tucker (wicketkeeper), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Josh Little, Conor Olphert

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (captain), Axar Patel, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Umran Malik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here