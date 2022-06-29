IRE vs IND: Former India Cricketer Makes A Confession to Sanju Samson, Batter Responds

Comeback man Sanju Samson put up a terrific batting display during the second T20I against Ireland on Tuesday. Samson smashed 77 off 42 balls and stitched a solid partnership of 176 with Deepak Hooda (104 runs off 57 balls). This was also Team India’s highest-ever partnership in the history of T20I.

Samson smashed nine boundaries and four sixes during his terrific knock. Eventually, he had return to the dressing room in the 17th over of the match. After the event, Ajay Jadeja, former India batter and now commentator, asked Samson if he was disappointed after missing out on a century.

During the post-match show, Samson expressed that the partnership with Hooda was important considering the challenging conditions they were playing in. He also felt that Hooda made things easier for him.

“We communicated really well, I was happy to just give the strike to him when he was hitting like that. When I started going, he also did the same. I’m very happy for Hooda, and someday, soon, I would like to get to that kind of a score (century). I’m very happy with the way I also batted," Samson replied.

Jadeja felt that Samson should have reached the three-figure mark but was quick to apologize for being “a little too harsh".

“Glad to hear that, but I’m sad here because I thought you should’ve gotten one [century] too. And I hope you also start feeling that, because all of us are your big fans here, especially Swanny (Graeme Swann) and me. We would like to see you get those bigger totals when you get in there. Sorry, I’m being a little too harsh because I’m a big fan of your batting," Jadeja said.

Samson acknowledged Jadeja’s comments and said that he would try to keep on amassing more runs in upcoming matches. “Thank you Ajay bhai, it will definitely keep me pushing. Definitely, I’ll try to score lot more runs in the coming games," said the 27-year-old.

Batting first, the Hardik Pandya-led side posted a mammoth total of 225/7 in 20 overs against Ireland.

During the run chase, the hosts secured a good start after putting up an opening partnership of 72 runs off 35 balls. Harry Tector (39 runs off 28 balls) played a brilliant knock but his heroics weren’t enough. Ireland could only manage to reach 221 runs losing five wickets in 20 overs.

With this win, India managed to seal the two-match T20I series against Ireland.

