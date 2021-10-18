>IRE vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 between Ireland and Netherlands: Ireland will be taking on the Netherlands in their first match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021. Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will be conducting the much-anticipated game on October 18, Monday at 3:30 PM IST. Ireland is the favorite to win the contest and get off to a good start in the tournament.

>T20 World Cup Full Coverage | Schedule | Photos | Points Table

Advertisement

They are placed better in the ICC T20 team rankings. Ireland is sitting at 12th place in the ICC rankings while the Netherlands finds itself at the 17th position. In addition, Andrew Balbirnie’s team showed great intent and character in the warm-up games. Ireland defeated Papua New Guinea in their first warm-up match followed by a victory over Bangladesh in their second game.

The Netherlands, on the other hand, won their one warm-up match while losing the other game. The team was outplayed by Scotland but they made a comeback by defeating Oman in their second game by four runs.

Ahead of the match between Ireland and Netherlands; here is everything you need to know:

>IRE vs NED Telecast

Star Sports will be telecasting all the T20 World Cup matches in India.

>IRE vs NED Live Streaming

Fans can tune in to Disney+ Hotstar app and website to watch Ireland vs Netherlands fixture.

>IRE vs NED Match Details

Ireland and Netherlands will play against each other at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 18, Monday at 3:30 PM IST.

>IRE vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Paul Stirling

>Vice-captain: Pieter Seelaar

>Suggested Playing XI for IRE vs NED Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeepers: Scott Edwards

>Batters: Paul Stirling, Ben Cooper, Andy Balbirnie

>All-rounders: Roelof van der Merwe, Simi Singh, Pieter Seelar, Curtis Campher

>Bowlers: Craig Young, Mark Adair, Timm van der Gugten

>IRE vs NED Probable XIs

>Ireland: Lorcan Tucker, Gareth Delany, Kevin O’Brien, Simi Singh, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Andy McBrine, Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie

>Netherlands: Colin Ackerman, Ryan Ten Doeschate, Scott Edwards, Ben Cooper, Max O’Dowd, Stephan Myburgh, Roelof Van Der Merwe, Pieter Seelar, Paul Van Meekeren, Timm Van Der Gugten, Logan Van Beek

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here