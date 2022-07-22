IRE vs NZ Dream11 Prediction For 3rd T20I: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Ireland vs New Zealand 2022, July 22, Belfast, 8:30 PM IST

IRE vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s third T20I match between Ireland and New Zealand: Ahead of the third T20I match between England and South Africa; here is everything you need to know:

In a match that is a mere obligation, Ireland will take on New Zealand in the final fixture of the three-match T20I series. After securing the series 2-0, New Zealand will be eyeing a complete whitewash on Friday, July 22. The match will begin at 8:30 pm IST at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast.

New Zealand has proved to be too hot to handle for Ireland in the last two matches. The Kiwis secured a comfortable win by 31 runs in the opening fixture and followed it up with an emphatic 88-run victory. They would now want to rotate the squad to give some much-needed rest to key players. Stand-in skipper Mitchel Santner has been excellent with his field placements and bowling changes.

Andrew Balbirnie and company will seek a consolation win and avoid a whitewash in the final encounter. Ireland has been decent in the two matches but were outclassed by the sheer quality of the black caps. The side lacks depth in batting and has not been up to the mark in the closing stages.

It will be interesting to see whether the Kiwis complete a clean sweep or will the Irish side salvage a win and restore their pride on Friday.

IRE vs NZ Telecast

Ireland vs New Zealand third T20I match will not be televised in India.

IRE vs NZ Live Streaming

The match between Ireland and New Zealand is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

IRE vs NZ Match Details

The IRE vs NZ match will be played at the Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast on Friday, July 22, at 8:30 pm IST.

IRE vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Martin Guptill

Vice-Captain: James Neesham

Suggested Playing XI for IRE vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Dane Cleaver, Lorcan Tucker

Batters: Martin Guptill, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Glenn Phillips

All-rounders: Michael Bracewell, James Neesham

Bowlers: Joshua Little, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson

IRE vs NZ Probable XIs

Ireland: Harry Tector, Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Joshua Little, George Dockrell

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Martin Guptill, Dane Cleaver (wk), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (c), Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell

