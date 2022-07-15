IRE vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction For 3rd ODI: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Ireland vs New Zealand 2022, July 15, 3:15 PM IST

IRE vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 3rd ODI match between Ireland and New Zealand: The final One Day International of the three-match series between Ireland and New Zealand is scheduled to be played at The Village in Dublin on Friday. The game will be a dead rubber as New Zealand have already taken an unassailable lead of 2-0.

Tom Latham’s side clinched the first ODI by just one wicket. It was a nail-biting thriller as New Zealand chased the score of 300 runs on the penultimate ball of the match. The second match saw a dominating performance by the visitors as they cruised to a win by three wickets.

Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, and Matt Henry picked two wickets each as Ireland scored only 216 runs in the first innings. Chasing the total, the skipper steered the Kiwis to a victory with his knock of 55 runs.

Playing the third One Day International, New Zealand will aim for a series whitewash. Ireland, on the other hand, need to up their performance with the bat to give a tough fight to the Kiwis.

Ahead of the match between Ireland and New Zealand, here is everything you need to know:

IRE vs NZ Telecast

Ireland vs New Zealand game is not being telecast in India.

IRE vs NZ Live Streaming

The IRE vs NZ fixture will be streamed live on FanCode.

IRE vs NZ Match Details

Ireland and New Zealand will play against each other at The Village in Dublin at 3:15 PM IST on July 15, Friday.

IRE vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Micheal Bracewell

Vice-Captain: Curtis Campher

Suggested Playing XI for IRE vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Tom Latham

Batters: Martin Guptill, Harry Tector, Finn Allen, Andrew Balbirnie

All-rounders: Micheal Bracewell, George Dockrell, Curtis Campher

Bowlers: Matt Henry, Mark Adair, Ish Sodhi

IRE vs NZ2 Probable XIs

Ireland: Curtis Campher, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Paul Stirling, Andy McBrine, Harry Tector, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Craig Young, Joshua Little, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker (wk)

New Zealand: Will Young, Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Tom Latham (c & wk), Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Lockie Ferguson, Glenn Phillips, Henry Nicholls, Matt Henry

