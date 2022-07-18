IRE vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for 1st T20I match, July 18, 8:30 PM IST

The three-match T20I series between Ireland and New Zealand kickstarts on Monday, July 18. The first T20 International will be played at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast.

New Zealand will have an edge as they clinched the three-match ODI series by 3-0. It was a comprehensive performance by the visitors as they delivered exceptional performances in all the games. Meanwhile, Ireland also showed great promise by giving a tough fight to the Kiwis.

The host will hope to continue playing the positive brand of cricket. Their last T20I series came against India earlier this month. They lost the series by 0-2 but garnered a lot of appreciation for their intent and spirit.

Talking about New Zealand, they haven’t played the shortest format of the game since November last year. The team was scheduled to lock horns with the Netherlands in a one-off T20I game in March but it was washed out.

Ahead of the match between Ireland and New Zealand, here is everything you need to know:

IRE vs NZ Telecast

Ireland vs New Zealand game will not be telecast in India.

IRE vs NZ Live Streaming

The 1st T20I will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

IRE vs NZ Match Details

The IRE vs NZ match will be played at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast at 8:30 PM IST on July 18, Monday.

IRE vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Martin Guptill

Vice-Captain - Andrew Balbirnie

Suggested Playing XI for IRE vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Lorcan Tucker

Batters: Martin Guptill, Harry Tector, Finn Allen, Glenn Phillips, Andrew Balbirnie

All-rounders: Michael Bracewell, Curtis Campher

Bowlers: Mark Adair, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson

IRE vs NZ Probable XIs:

Ireland: Curtis Campher, Craig Young, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Paul Stirling, Andy McBrine, Simi Singh, Joshua Little, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Mark Adair

New Zealand: Jacob Duffy, Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Dane Cleaver (wk), Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips

