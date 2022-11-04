When will the T20 World Cup match between New Zealand and Ireland be played?

The T20 World Cup match between New Zealand and Ireland will take place on November 4, Friday.

Where will the T20 World Cup match New Zealand vs Ireland be played?

The T20 World Cup match between New Zealand and Ireland will be played at the Adelaide Oval.

What time will the T20 World Cup match New Zealand vs Ireland begin?

The T20 World Cup match between New Zealand and Ireland will begin at 9:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast New Zealand vs Ireland T20 World Cup match?

New Zealand vs Ireland T20 World Cup match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the New Zealand vs Ireland T20 World Cup match?

New Zealand vs Ireland T20 World Cup match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.