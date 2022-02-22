IRE vs OMN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier A 2022 match between Ireland and Oman:

After brilliant performances in the group games, Ireland and Oman are now ready to take a step forward towards lifting the trophy. The two teams will have a face-off in the second semi-final at the AI Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2) on Tuesday.

Both the teams enjoyed similar outings during the group games and qualified for the next round with four points. Ireland and Oman played four games each where they won two matches and lost one.

Ireland are atop the Group B standings while Oman finished in second place in the Group A points table. Ireland are heading into the Tuesday encounter after defeating Germany in their last league match by seven wickets. The team successfully chased the score of 108 in 13.1 overs. Oman faced the Philippines in their most recent encounter. The bowlers scripted the victory for the team as they restricted the opposition at just 36 runs.

Ahead of the match between Ireland and Oman; here is everything you need to know:

IRE vs OMN Telecast

IRE vs OMN match will not be telecasted in India.

IRE vs OMN Live Streaming

Ireland vs Oman game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

IRE vs OMN Match Details

Ireland vs Oman contest will be played at the AI Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2), AI Amerat at 03:30 PM IST on February 22, Tuesday.

IRE vs OMN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Andy McBrine

Vice-Captain- Zeeshan Maqsood

Suggested Playing XI for IRE vs OMN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Lorcan Tucker

Batters: Paul Stirling, Kashyap Prajapati, Andrew Balbirnie, Gareth Delany, Jatinder Singh

All-rounders: Zeeshan Maqsood, Aamir Kaleem

Bowlers: Khawar Ali, Craig Young, Andy McBrine

IRE vs OMN Probable XIs:

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Andy McBrine, Simi Singh, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Harry Tector, George Dockrell

Oman: Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Khurram Nawaz, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Sandeep Goud, Fayyaz Butt, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan, Aamir Kaleem, Khawar Ali, Naseem Khushi (wk)

