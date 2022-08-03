IRE vs SA 1st T20I Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable XIs for Ireland vs South Africa 2022, August 3, 11 PM IST

Ireland and South Africa will face off in a two-match T20I series with the first match getting underway on August 3 at the County Ground in Bristol. The Proteas are coming off a rare T20I series victory against England in their own backyard.

They will be high on morale and would look to maintain their winning ways against Ireland. However, David Miller and Co wouldn’t want to take this Irish team lightly.

Andrew Balbirnie-led Ireland were competitive in the home series against India. But Ireland was defeated comprehensively by New Zealand in both ODIs and T20Is. Ireland will need to play their best cricket if they have to compete against a strong limited-overs side like South Africa. The team management would want the opening pair of Paul Stirling and Andrew Balbirnie to provide a solid start in the upcoming series.

Ahead of the 1st T20I between Ireland and South Africa, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Ireland vs South Africa 1st T20I be played?

The 1st T20I between Ireland and South Africa will be played on August 3, Wednesday.

Where will the Ireland vs South Africa 1st T20I be played?

The 1st T20I between Ireland and South Africa will be played at the County Ground in Bristol.

What time will the Ireland vs South Africa 1st T20I begin?

The 1st T20I between Ireland and South Africa will begin at 11:00 PM IST, on August 3.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Ireland vs South Africa 1st T20I?

The 1st T20I between Ireland and South Africa will not be telecast in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Ireland vs South Africa 1st T20I?

The 1st T20I between Ireland and South Africa will be streamed live on the FanCode app.

IRE vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Quinton de Kock

Vice-Captain: Andile Phehlukwayo

Suggested Playing XI for IRE vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock,

Batsmen: Harry Tector, Paul Stirling, Aiden Markram, Rilee Rossouw

All-rounders: Andile Phehlukwayo, Curtis Campher

Bowlers: Tabraiz Shamsi, Joshua Little, Lungi Ngidi, Keshav Maharaj

Ireland vs South Africa Possible Starting XI

Ireland Predicted Starting Line-up: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (wk), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Graham Hume, Joshua Little

South Africa Predicted Line-up: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller (c), Tristan Stubbs, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

