IRE vs SL T20 World Cup Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable XIs for Ireland vs Sri Lanka, Match 15, October 23

Ireland and Sri Lanka will face-off in the Group 1 match of the T20 World Cup on October 23. Both Ireland and Sri Lanka have won their last two matches of the first round. Sri Lanka are the Asian Champions and will be the overwhelming favourites to triumph on Sunday. While they have been affected by injuries, Sri Lanka still have plenty of match-winners in their side. The likes of Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis can change the complexion of the match in a few overs. Ireland will also have to contend with the wily all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga.

Ireland have been impressive. Andrew Balbirnie and Co steamrolled the West Indies in their last match and will be high on confidence. The Sri Lankan team will definitely come up with a specific plan for the Irish opener Paul Stirling. The big-hitting Stirling will be the key player for Ireland on Sunday..

Ahead of the T20 World Cup match between Ireland and Sri Lanka, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the T20 World Cup match between Ireland and Sri Lanka be played?

The T20 World Cup match between Ireland and Sri Lanka will be played on October 23, Sunday.

Where will the T20 World Cup match between Ireland and Sri Lanka be played?

The T20 World Cup match between Ireland and Sri Lanka will be played at the Blundstone Arena in Hobart.

What time will the T20 World Cup match between Ireland and Sri Lanka begin?

The T20 World Cup match between Ireland and Sri Lanka will begin at 9:30 am IST, on October 23.

Which TV channels will broadcast the T20 World Cup match between Ireland and Sri Lanka?

The T20 World Cup match between Ireland and Sri Lanka will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the T20 World Cup match between Ireland and Sri Lanka?

The T20 World Cup match between Ireland and Sri Lanka will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

IRE vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Kusal Mendis

Vice-Captain: Wanindu Hasaranga

Suggested Playing XI for IRE vs SL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Kusal Mendis, Lorcan Tucker

Batsmen: Paul Stirling, Pathum Nissanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa

All-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany

Bowlers: Joshua Little, Maheesh Theekshana, Mark Adair

IRE vs SL Probable Playing XI

Ireland Probable Playing Line-up: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little

Sri Lanka Predicted Playing Line-up: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando

