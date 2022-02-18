>IRE vs UAE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier A 2022 match between Ireland and the United Arab Emirates: In the first Group B encounter of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier A 2022, Ireland will take on the United Arab Emirates. Apart from Ireland, UAE, Group B features two more teams namely Germany and Bahrain. The IRE vs UAE game will be played at the AI Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), AI Amerat at 03:30 PM IST on February 18, Friday.

Ireland and UAE last played together in the Oman Quadrangular T20I series earlier this month. Both the teams were brilliant in the league and they will hope to replicate the same performance in the Qualifiers as well. Ireland finished at second place with two wins and one loss.Their only loss came against the United Arab Emirates by 13 runs. UAE also had the same number of points as Ireland and they occupied first place on the ladder. The middle-east country suffered a loss against Oman in the competition by seven wickets.

Ahead of the match between Ireland and the United Arab Emirates; here is everything you need to know:

>IRE vs UAE Telecast

IRE vs UAE match will not be telecast in India.

>IRE vs UAE Live Streaming

Ireland vs United Arab Emirates game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

>IRE vs UAE Match Details

Ireland vs United Arab Emirates contest will be played at the AI Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), AI Amerat at 03:30 PM IST on February 18, Friday.

>IRE vs UAE Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Paul Stirling

Vice-Captain- Rohan Mustafa

>Suggested Playing XI for IRE vs UAE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Vriitya Aravind

Batters: Paul Stirling, Chirag Suri, Gareth Delany, Basil Hameed

All-rounders: Rohan Mustafa, Simi Singh, Curtis Campher

Bowlers: Andy McBrine, Ahmed Raza, Barry McCarthy

>IRE vs UAE Probable XIs:

>Ireland: Lorcan Tucker (wk), George Dockrell, Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Harry Tector, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy

>United Arab Emirates: Muhammad Waseem, Chirag Suri, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Ahmed Raza (c), Akif Raja, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, Basil Hameed, Muhammad Usman, Rohan Mustafa, Kashif Daud

