IRE vs UAE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Oman Quadrangular T20I Series match between Ireland and the United Arab Emirates:

Ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier A 2022, Oman is hosting a Quadrangular T20I Series. The tournament will feature a total of four teams namely Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, and Nepal playing against each other in six matches from February 11 to February 14. All the games will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat.

In the curtain-raiser of the series, we have Ireland playing against the United Arab Emirates. Both the teams are likely to ooze confidence and momentum and thus the fans can expect a riveting battle of cricket. UAE were recently up against Oman in a three-match ODI series.

The series was UAE winning the first and second match by four wickets. The third game of the series ended in a tie and thus United Arab secured a victory by 2-0. Ireland, on the other hand, made a solid statement as they hammered West Indies in the three-match ODI series in January. West Indies were beaten by Andy Balbirnie-led side at home by 2-1.

Ahead of the match between Ireland and the United Arab Emirates; here is everything you need to know:

IRE vs UAE Telecast

IRE vs UAE match will not be telecasted in India.

IRE vs UAE Live Streaming

The Ireland vs United Arab Emirates game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

IRE vs UAE Match Details

The Ireland vs United Arab Emirates match will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat at 11:30 AM IST on February 11, Friday.

IRE vs UAE Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Ahmed Raza

Vice-Captain- Andy Balbirnie

Suggested Playing XI for IRE vs UAE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Vriitya Aravind

Batters: Chirag Suri, Andy Balbirnie, Muhammad Usman, Harry Tector

All-rounders: Simi Singh, Mark Adair, Ahmed Raza

Bowlers: Zahoor Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Craig Young

IRE vs UAE Probable XIs:

Ireland: Andy Balbirnie (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young

United Arab Emirates: Basil Hameed, Chirag Suri, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Muhammad Usman, Rohan Mustafa, Ahmed Raza (c), Zahoor Khan, Akif Raja, Karthik Meiyappan, CP Rizwan, Waseem Muhammad

