Ireland vs New Zealand Live Streaming Cricket: When and Where to Watch IRE vs NZ 2nd T20I Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

In a bid to take an unassailable lead in the three-match T20I series, New Zealand will playing against Ireland on Wednesday in the second T20 International. Under the leadership of Mitchell Santner, the visitors secured a 31-run victory in the first game.

It was an all-round performance by the Kiwis. Glenn Phillips was adjudged the player of the match as he slammed 69 runs off 52 balls. Meanwhile. Lockie Ferguson also delivered a match-defining performance by picking four wickets.

Ireland looked completely out of touch. They ended up with only 142 runs in the second innings. For the host to level the series on Wednesday, it is important for the players like Harry Tector, Paul Stirling, and Andrew Balbirnie to play good knocks.

When will the 2nd T20I Match Ireland (IRE) vs New Zealand (NZ) start?

The first T20 International between the two sides will be played on July 20, Wednesday.

Where will the 2nd T20I Match match Ireland (IRE) vs New Zealand (NZ) be played?

The encounter will be played at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast.

What time will the 2nd T20I Match match Ireland (IRE) vs New Zealand (NZ) begin?

The match will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Ireland (IRE) vs New Zealand (NZ) match?

Ireland vs New Zealand match will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Ireland (IRE) vs New Zealand (NZ) match?

Ireland vs New Zealand match is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

IRE vs NZ 2nd T20I Match, Ireland probable playing XI against New Zealand: Harry Tector, Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Joshua Little, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker (wk)

IRE vs NZ 2nd T20I Match, New Zealand probable playing XI against Ireland: Finn Allen, Martin Guptill, Dane Cleaver (wk), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (c), Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell

