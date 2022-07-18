Ireland vs New Zealand Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch 1st T20I Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

New Zealand will be squaring off against Ireland in the first T20 International of the three-match series at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast.

New Zealand are expected to dominate the home side on Monday as they won the recently-concluded three-match ODI series by 3-0. Under the leadership of Mitchell Santner, the visitors will be hoping to make a mark in the shortest format of the game as well. Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Lockie Ferguson, and Glenn Phillips will be the crucial players for the Kiwis.

Coming to Ireland, the team will take a lot of confidence from their stunning performance in the final ODI. Though the result didn’t go in the favour of Ireland, they gave the visitors a run for their money. The team fell short of just one run while chasing 361 runs in 50 overs.

The team will expect good performances from Paul Stirling, Andy McBrine, Simi Singh, and Curtis Campher to register their first victory over the Kiwis.

When will the 1st T20I Match Ireland (IRE) vs New Zealand (NZ) start?

The first T20 International between the two sides will be played on July 18, Monday.

Where will the 1st T20I Match match Ireland (IRE) vs New Zealand (NZ) be played?

The encounter will be played at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast.

What time will the 1st T20I Match match Ireland (IRE) vs New Zealand (NZ) begin?

The match will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Ireland (IRE) vs New Zealand (NZ) match?

Ireland vs New Zealand match will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of Ireland (IRE) vs New Zealand (NZ) match?

Ireland vs New Zealand match is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

IRE vs NZ 1st T20I Match, Ireland probable playing XI against New Zealand: Curtis Campher, Craig Young, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Paul Stirling, Andy McBrine, Simi Singh, Joshua Little, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Mark Adair

IRE vs NZ 1st T20I Match, New Zealand probable playing XI against Ireland: Jacob Duffy, Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Dane Cleaver (wk), Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips

