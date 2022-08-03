Ireland vs South Africa 1st T20I Match Live Streaming: When and Where to watch IRE vs SA T20I series Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Know when, where and how to watch the live streaming online of the 1st T20I match between Ireland and South Africa.

Ireland and South Africa are set to clash in a two-match T20I series. The first of which will be played at the County Ground in Bristol on August today, August 3.

South Africa will come into the contest riding high on the confidence from their recent T20I series victory against England in their own backyard. David Miller and Co. will look to carry their winning momentum but would not want to risk taking Ireland’s challenge lightly.

Andrew Balbirnie-led Ireland was competitive in the home series against India. Despite being whitewashed, the Irish players showed impressive cricket. However, Ireland was comprehensively defeated by New Zealand in both ODIs and T20Is that followed India’s tour. Ireland will have to play their best cricket if they have to compete against a strong limited-overs side like South Africa.

Ireland would need consistent performance from Paul Stirling and skipper Andrew Balbirnie if they want to take on the African challenge.

Ahead of the 1st T20I between Ireland and South Africa, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Ireland vs South Africa 1st T20I be played?

The 1st T20I between Ireland and South Africa will be played on Wednesday, August 3.

Where will the Ireland vs South Africa 1st T20I be played?

The 1st T20I between Ireland and South Africa will be played at the County Ground in Bristol.

What time will the Ireland vs South Africa 1st T20I begin?

The 1st T20I between Ireland and South Africa will begin at 11:00 PM IST, on August 3.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Ireland vs South Africa 1st T20I?

The 1st T20I between Ireland and South Africa will not be telecast in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Ireland vs South Africa 1st T20I?

The 1st T20I between Ireland and South Africa will be streamed live on the FanCode app.

Ireland vs South Africa Possible Starting XI

Ireland Predicted Starting Line-up: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (wk), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Graham Hume, Joshua Little

South Africa Predicted Line-up: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller (c), Tristan Stubbs, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

