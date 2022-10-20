West Indies vs Ireland Live Cricket Streaming: How to Watch T20 World Cup 2022 Coverage on TV And Online

Ireland and West Indies are scheduled to face each other in a virtual knockout match on Friday at the T20 World Cup. The winner of the fixture will qualify for the Super 12 stage. The match between Ireland and West Indies will take place at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

In T20Is, the two teams had last faced each other back in January 2020 and West Indies won the contest by nine wickets.

West Indies, in their opening 2022 T20 World Cup campaign, suffered a shocking defeat at the hands of Scotland. However, the two-time T20 World Cup winners scripted a prompt fightback in the next match and defeated Zimbabwe by 31 runs.

The Nicholas Pooran-led side will now be looking to complete their comeback and get the better of Ireland to advance to the Super 12 stage.

Ahead of Friday’s T20 World Cup match between Ireland and West Indies; here is all you need to know:

When will the T20 World Cup match between Ireland and West Indies be played?

The T20 World Cup match between Ireland and West Indies will take place on October 21, Friday.

Where will the T20 World Cup match Ireland vs West Indies be played?

The T20 World Cup match between Ireland and West Indies will be played at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

What time will the T20 World Cup match Ireland vs West Indies begin?

The T20 World Cup match between Ireland and West Indies will begin at 9:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Ireland vs West Indies T20 World Cup match?

Ireland vs West Indies T20 World Cup match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Ireland vs West Indies T20 World Cup match?

Ireland vs West Indies T20 World Cup match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

Ireland vs West Indies Possible XIs

Ireland Predicted Line-up: Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little

West Indies Predicted Line-up: Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran (c and wk), Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Odean Smith, Obed McCoy

