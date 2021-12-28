Irfan Pathan Becomes Father For The Second Time

Former Indian allrounder Irfan Pathan has become father for a second time, he announced on Tuesday on social media. Irfan married Safa Baig in February 2016, in Mecca.

“Safa and me welcome our baby boy SULEIMAN KHAN. Both baby and mother are fine and healthy," Pathan posted via his Twitter handle on Tuesday.

Irfan married Safa Baig in February 2016, in Mecca and the couple had their first son Imran Khan Pathan, in December that year.

Beginning his career as a fast-medium swing and seam bowler, Pathan broke into the national team soon after turning 19, and evoked comparisons with Pakistan’s Wasim Akram with his promising performances and prodigious swing.

In early 2006, Pathan became the only bowler to take a Test hat-trick in the first over of the match (vs Pakistan at Karachi). However, the productive run did not last and after the start of 2006, he began to steadily lose pace and swing, and his wicket-taking abilities dwindled.

Although Pathan’s batting continued to be productive, he was not regarded as a specialist and was dropped from the team in both Tests and ODIs by the end of 2006, and by 2007 was no longer in the squad until his return in 2007 World T20.

Having cemented his position in the team and was named by the International Cricket Council as the 2004 Emerging Player of the Year. Pathan was instrumental in India’s One-day international and Test series wins in Pakistan in 2004. He was described by the media as the “blue-eyed boy" of Indian cricket. In late-2004 he took 18 wickets in two Tests against Bangladesh, but the start of 2005 he performed poorly and conceded runs at a high rate, leading to a brief exile from the one-day international (ODI) team.

Immediately thereafter, Australian Greg Chappell, one of the leading batters of his time, became India’s coach (2005) and identified Pathan’s batting potential.

Pathan improved his batting skills and tried becoming a bowling all-rounder, and he opened the batting on several occasions, scoring 93 in a Test match (10 Dec 2005, versus Sri Lanka in Delhi) after an illness to Virender Sehwag.

He made three scores beyond 80 in the space of four Test innings against Sri Lanka and Pakistan. For the first nine months of Chappell’s stint at the helm, Pathan performed strongly with both bat and ball, scoring runs regularly and frequently taking top-order wickets. He rose to No. 2 in the ICC’s ODI rankings for all-rounders and was also in the top five in the Test rankings. This led critics to compare him to former Indian pace bowling allrounder Kapil Dev.

Off the field, Pathan was a contestant in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa in 2015 and is to make his acting debut in a Kollywood movie Cobra.

