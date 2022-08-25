Irfan Pathan Lashes Out At Vistara Airlines For 'Rude' Behaviour; Former Teammate Reacts

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan lashed out at Vistara Airlines after he was made to wait at the counter while boarding a flight from Mumbai to Dubai. He also claimed that the ground staff was ‘rude’ to him and his family which included his wife and two kids. Slamming the airlines, he posted a lengthy note on Twitter which evoked a wide response even from his Team India colleague.

“Today, I was travelling to Dubai from Mumbai by Vistara Flight UK-201. At the check-in counter, I had a very bad experience, Vistara was involuntarily downgrading my ticket class which was a confirmed booking. I was made to wait one and half an hour at the counter for a resolution. Along with me, my wife, my 8 month old in fact and 5 years old child also had to go through this," he wrote on Twitter.

“The ground staff were rude and giving various excuses. In fact, couple of passengers also had to go through the same experience. I don’t understand why they oversold the flight and how is this even approved by the management? I would request the concerned authorities to take immediate action on these incidents so that no one has to go through the same experience as I did," read the cricketer’s tweet.

Moreover, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra was quick to reply to this tweet.

Pathan was a key member of the Indian team in the 2000’s and played a pivotal role in India’s triumph at the first T20 World Cup in 2007.

