Irfan Pathan Takes A Dig At Sourav Ganguly After Wriddhiman Saha’s Snub

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha has been making headlines for the last couple of days, ever since he disclosed that Dravid cleared that the selectors and team management want to look beyond and give chances to new faces. He also took an explosive dig at BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. In a recent interview, Saha revealed the exact conversation between him and Indian head coach Rahul Dravid about his axing.

The wicketkeeper further shared that Ganguly had assured him that he shouldn’t worry about his place in the team. A few hours after the cricketer made headlines for his statement, former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan came up with his opinion on the matter. Through his tweet, Pathan also asked netizens about their choice as well.

“An honest coach Or someone just gives hope even after knowing that a player doesn’t fit in the scheme of things?," Irfan asked cricket fans to make a choice, via his tweet. The former Indian cricketer mentioned that for him it will always be “honest coach."

BCCI selection committee on February 19 named the squad for the Sri Lanka series. Apart from Saha, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane were also ignored by the selectors. Veteran pacer Ishant Sharma was also dropped from the team.

Saha told The Sunday Express that when he had hit an unbeaten 61 taking a pain-killer in the first Test against New Zealand, last November, Dada congratulated him over WhatsApp, and even mentioned that he should not worry about anything so long as he is at the helm of the BCCI. Saha said that such a message from the board president boosted his confidence. However, he fails to understand why things changed so fast.

Meanwhile, India’s Test Squad for Sri Lanka includes Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Shubhman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Rishabh Pant (WK), Priyank Panchal, Hanuma Vihari, KS Bharat (Wk), Ravichandran Ashwin (Subject to Fitness), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jayant Yadav, and Saurabh Kumar.

