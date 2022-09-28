Irfan Pathan's Perfect Reply to Fan Saying 'I Curse MS Dhoni And His Management'

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan is one of the most loved individuals in the cricket fraternity. Pathan yet again won hearts by giving an apt reply to a fan on Twitter who criticized his former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his management for axing him from the Indian roster and hampering his career.

Pathan is without a doubt one of the greatest yesteryear stars in this year’s action-packed Legends League Cricket. He is also has a significant fan base across all social media platforms and regularly engages with his fans and followers on Twitter.

On Tuesday, while interacting with his fans, Pathan came across a tweet by a Team India fan who praised him and pointed out that his career ended too soon as he played his final game for Team India before turning 30. The fan also held Dhoni and his management responsible for Pathan’s career being cut short.

“Every time I see Irfan Pathan in these leagues, I curse MS Dhoni and his management even more. I can’t believe, he played his last white ball game at the age of just 29." the fan said in his tweet.

Pathan took notice of this tweet and the hatred directed towards MS Dhoni, and he responded with a gem of a reply. “Don’t blame anyone. Thank you for love," Pathan responded.

Pathan was one of the best all-rounders India has ever produced. He made his debut for India against Australia in 2003 at the age of 19. The Baroda cricketer played his final match for India at the 2012 T20 World Cup. He played for Team India in 29 Tests and 120 One Day Internationals (ODIs).

The left-arm pacer was a vital cog of the 2007 World Cup champion with MS Dhoni at the helm of things for India. Pathan has played 24 T20Is and has played for various IPL franchises in his career.

Irfan Pathan is currently the skipper of the Bhilwara Kings, competing in the Legends League Cricket 2022. Along with his brother Yusuf Pathan, the Indian stalwart will look to lift the title this year. He was also in action for the Sachin Tendulkar-led Indian legends in the Road Safety Series.

