IRR vs BAW Dream11 Prediction For Nature Isle T10 2022: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, June 2, 9:30 PM IST

IRR vs BAW Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Nature Isle T10 2022 match between Indian River Rowers and Barana Aute Warriors: Indian River Rowers desperately need to notch up a victory in the Nature Isle T1- 2022. The team will hope to bounce back in the tournament on Thursday as they will play against Barana Aute Warriors at Windsor Park.

Indian River Rowers’ qualification chances are hanging by a thread. The team should win both its remaining league games to confirm a playoff berth. Currently, they are occupying fourth place in the points table with four wins from eight league games.

Barana Aute Warriors, on the other hand, have strong chances of making it to the final top four. They have won five league matches while losing three games. The team needs to get back on track as they lost their last two games against Valley Hikers and TGS.

Ahead of the match between Indian River Rowers and Barana Aute Warriors, here is everything you need to know:

IRR vs BAW Telecast

Indian River Rowers vs Barana Aute Warriors game will not be telecast in India

IRR vs BAW Live Streaming

The Nature Isle T10 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

IRR vs BAW Match Details

IRR vs BAW match will be played at Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica at 09:30 PM IST on June 02, Thursday.

IRR vs BAW Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Vincent Lewis

Vice-Captain: Jervin Benjamin

Suggested Playing XI for IRR vs BAW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Jervin Benjamin, Deon Burton

Batters: Kurtney Anselm, Rick James, Savio Anselm

All-rounders: Mervin Matthew, Vincent Lewis

Bowlers: Dylan Joseph, Fabian Benjamin, Lex Magloire, Clement Marcellin

IRR vs BAW Probable XIs

Indian River Rowers: Deon Burton(wk), Sherlon George, Rick James, Tyrese LeBlanc, Garvin Marcellin, Lex Magloire, Savio Anselm, Vincent Lewis(c), Clement Marcellin, Sherwin Labassiere, Jamarley Benjamin

Barana Aute Warriors: Shamoy Williams, Kurtney Anselm, Jervin Gian Benjamin (c&wk), Mervin Matthew, Kishawn Viville, Andy Matthew, Fabien Benjamin, Delroy Liverpool, Jeremy Issac, Dylan Joseph, Wayne Auguiste

