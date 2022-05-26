IRR vs TGS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Nature Isle T10 2022 match between Indian River Rowers and Titou Gorge Splashers: Indian River Rowers are scheduled to play against Titou Gorge Splashers in the Nature Isle T10 match on May 26, Thursday, at Windsor Park. Fans can expect a cracking game of cricket as both the teams have experienced similar fortunes in the league so far.

Indian River Rowers and Titou Gorge Splashers have featured in three league games each so far, winning two and losing one game. The two teams suffered their first loss in their previous encounter. Indian River Rowers lost their last game to Valley Hikers by 14 runs.

The team was able to score only 92 runs while chasing a target of 107. After a poor performance, batters will be again looking to find the momentum.

Titou Gorge Splashers’ only loss in the league came against Barana Aute Warriors by seven wickets. Splashers’ bowlers failed to defend a good score of 111 runs in ten overs.

Ahead of the match between Indian River Rowers and Titou Gorge Splashers, here is everything you need to know:

IRR vs TGS Telecast

Indian River Rowers vs Titou Gorge Splashers game will not be telecast in India

IRR vs TGS Live Streaming

The Nature Isle T10 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

IRR vs TGS Match Details

IRR vs TGS match will be played at Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica at 09:30 PM IST on May 26, Thursday.

IRR vs TGS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Vivian Titre

Vice-Captain - Vincent Lewis

Suggested Playing XI for IRR vs TGS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Deon Burton, Jerlani Robinson

Batters: Rick James, Joel Durand, Odiamar Honore

All-rounders: Vincent Lewis, Shaheim Caesar, Vivian Titre

Bowlers: Clement Marcellin, Lex Magloire, John Matthew

IRR vs TGS Probable XIs:

Indian River Rowers: Sherlon George, Deon Burton (wk), Vincent Lewis (c), Garvin Marcellin, Sherwin Labassiere, Rick James, Joel Durand, Lex Magloire, Clement Marcellin, Tyrese LeBlanc, Savio Anselm

Titou Gorge Splashers: Sarwan Lockhart, Jerlani Robinson (wk), Junior Jervier, Odiamar Honore, Vivian Titre, Malakai Xavier, Elton Mark, John Matthew, Tyrone Geroge, Kassim Peltier, Shaheim Caesar

