IRR vs VH Dream11 Prediction For Nature Isle T10 2022: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs, May 25, 12 AM IST

IRR vs VH Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Nature Isle T10 2022 match between Indian River Rowers and Valley Hikers: On Wednesday, May 25, Indian River Rowers and Valley Hikers will be playing at Windsor Park in Nature Isle T10 2022. River Rowers and Valley Hikers have experienced completely different journeys thus far.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

IRR have taken an early lead in the competition with two wins from as many games. They outplayed Champagne Reef Divers in their last league match by ten wickets. Divers couldn’t perform well in front of the Rowers’ bowlers and ended up scoring only 68 runs in their ten overs.

Coming to Valley Hikers, they are yet to deliver a good performance in the T10 league. They were defeated by Champagne Reef Divers in the opening game while in their second match, Titou George Splashers got better of them by 45 runs. The back-to-back collapse of the middle order is a major concern for the Hikers.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between Indian River Rowers and Valley Hikers, here is everything you need to know:

IRR vs VH Telecast

Indian River Rowers vs Valley Hikers game will not be telecast in India

IRR vs VH Live Streaming

The Nature Isle T10 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

IRR vs VH Match Details

IRR vs VH match will be played at Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica at 12 AM IST on May 25, Wednesday.

IRR vs VH Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Vincent Lewis

Vice-Captain: John Fabien

Advertisement

Suggested Playing XI for IRR vs VH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Yawani Regis, Deon Burton

Batters: Rick James, Quinton Hilaire, Clemenson Leblanc

All-rounders: Kevin James, John Fabien, Vincent Lewis

Bowlers: Clement Marcellin, Lex Magloire, Jamie James

IRR vs VH Probable XIs

Indian River Rowers: Sherwin Labassiere, Sherlon George, Rick James, Deon Burton(wk), Kyne George, Garvin Marcellin, Lex Magloire, Savio Anselm, Vincent Lewis, Clement Marcellin, Jamarley Benjamin

Valley Hikers: Clemenson Leblanc, Jesse Marcellin, John Fabien, Jamie James, Yawani Regis, Kyle Cabey, Quinton Hilaire, Kyle James, Sharkeem Thomas, Ammiel Gilbert, Kevin James

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here