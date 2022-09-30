Is Deepak Chahar a Better Option to Replace Jasprit Bumrah Than Mohammed Shami? Former India Opener Explains

The speculation over the seriousness of Jasprit Bumrah’s back injury continues even as the BCCI on Friday announced he will no longer be part of the ongoing T20Is against South Africa and been replaced by Mohammed Siraj in the India squad. What will be worrying the team management is the fact that the world cup starts from October 16 with India slated to play their first match on October 23 - in less than four weeks’ time.

New agency PTI, citing a BCCI source, claims Bumrah has a stress fracture in his back which if true will rule him out for months meaning he won’t be part of the world cup. In that eventuality, the selectors will have to pick a replacement.

One of the prime candidates to be picked is the seasoned Mohammed Shami. There was a lot of hue and cry over his exclusion from the India squad for the Asia Cup held recently following which Shami was called up for the T20I series against Australia and South Africa apart from being included among the standby players for the world cup.

However, ahead of the Australia series, Shami tested positive for covid and thus missed the three-match series which India won 2-1. While he has since tested negative but the latest he could be back in action is for the third and final T20I between India and South Africa slated for October 4 after clearing a fitness test.

Former India opener Aakash Chopra considers Shami as a top candidate to replace Bumrah should he be ruled out but doesn’t think he’s an apt replacement.

“Man to man, Shami isn’t Bumrah’s replacement," Chopra said on his YouTube channel. “It’s possible he might end up bowling better than Bumrah with the new ball in the Powerplay. However, in the final five overs, it will be 50-50. I have always felt Shami should have been part of the Asia Cup squad. We tried everyone, didn’t play him in a single T20I since last year (T20 WC) and now we are remembering him."

Another option is Deepak Chahar who has the knack of taking wickets with the new ball. However, as per Chopra, what works in Chahar’s favour despite his death-overs skills is the fact that he can bat better than Shami.

“Second option is Deepak Chahar. Without doubt, with the new ball, he will give you more results than Bumrah. He might prove to be a little more expensive but you will get wickets. Again, same story in the death overs," Chopra said.

He continued, “What separates Chahar from Shami is his batting. With him you get more depth in batting. Other than Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal, all nine (in the eleven without Bumrah) will be capable of contributing with the bat."

