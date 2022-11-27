Is Shubman Gill Eyeing a Spot in India's 2023 World Cup Squad?: Here's What the Youngster Said

Shubman Gill is having a great year on the field, especially in the 50-over format. After proving his mettle in the longest format, the youngster from Punjab has become an important part of the team in the ODIs as well. Whenever the seniors are not around, Gill grabs the opportunity with open arms and delivers the best output. He may not have the best of starts to his ODI career in 2022 but this year, he has been on a roll.

Gill has played 8 ODIs this year so far and rarely failed to put up a decent score. Apart from notching his maiden century, he got fifty-plus scores and remained unbeaten on three occasions. In the ongoing tour of New Zealand, Gill is currently the second-scorer with 95 runs to his credit. He scored fifty in the opener and returned unbeaten on 45 on Sunday before the second game in Hamilton was washed out due to rain.

After the game was called-off, Gill addressed a press conference in which he was asked if he is eying a spot in the squad of 15 for next year’s ODI World Cup. In reply, the batter said he isn’t looking that far ahead.

“I am not looking that far ahead and my aim is to make the most of the opportunities that I am getting. That’s what I am trying to do and make most of the opportunities that I get, trying to score big runs for the team," Gill said.

It is a unanimous opinion that in the post-Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma era, it will be Gill, who would be the flag-bearer of Indian batting. But, just like criticism doesn’t affect him, the rich praises too can’t make him lose focus.

“Opinion of others good or bad never affects my game as such when I am batting out there in the middle. Once you are batting, the focus is not on what people say but on the delivery bowled and how to score off that," Gill said.

Gill was looking in good touch during his unbeaten 45 but the party was spoiled by rain. He said it does get frustrating at times.

“This is a decision (playing in indoor stadiums) to be taken by the boards. As a player and as fans, it is irritating to go in and out and see so many matches being affected by rain. But I don’t know how I can take a stand for it as it is a big decision.

“Obviously closed (retractable) roof (stadiums) would be good," Gill told the reporters.

