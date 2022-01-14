'Is That The Right Manner': Aakash Chopra Reacts at Virat Kohli's Controversial Remark After Contentious DRS

Former India opener Aakash Chopra gave his opinion on Virat Kohli’s controversial remarks at broadcasters for the contentious DRS calls during Day 3 of the third Test match against South Africa in Cape Town. Kohli lost his cool after Proteas skipper Dean Elgar got a massive reprieve due to a contentious DRS decision. In the third session of day, Ravichandran Ashwin was convinced that he had trapped the South Africa skipper right in front, but the DRS showed otherwise. It showed the ball on hitting the pads would have gone over the stumps. The Indian players and on-field umpires were shocked by the decision.

Kohli went close to the stump mic and said, “Focus on your team as well and not just the opposition. Trying to catch people all the time." The Indian captain received a lot of backlash for his remarks.

Chopra said that even he was shocked with the DRS replay as he was convinced that the ball was going to hit the stumps.

“Of course at the heat of the moment, you are agitated, you’re frustrated because even while looking at the screen I was bewildered ‘how did it actually miss’ because it looked like crashing onto the stump."

“If you look at Dean Elgar’s face expression after he was told he is not-out, there was a sheepish smile. ‘Okay, did I just get out of jail because even I thought I was out.’ Because the DRS was taken more in hope and less in believe," said Chopra on Star Sports.

On Kohli’s controversial remark, Chopra questioned the Indian captain’s way of handling the situation and said that the kids are watching the game and it might set a wrong example for them.

“You have a right to perhaps voice your decision but is that the right manner. I’m not 100 percent certain because as Morne Morkel (co-panelist) pointed there are lots and lots of kids watching the game and they may actually form an opinion about the DRS, umpires," added Chopra.

Kohli had in fact sledged Elgar even before that when he made a snide remark about Elgar being intimidated by Jasprit Bumrah.

‘Unbelievable. After a Man of the Match performance in the last game, running (away) from Jasprit. Chirping for 13 years, Dean and you think you are gonna keep me quiet," Kohli said from slips.

