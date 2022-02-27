India cricketer Ishan Kishan has been discharged from a Kangra hospital (Himachal Pradesh) after being admitted on Saturday night. Ishan was rushed to the local facility after he copped a blow to his helmet during the 2nd T20I between India and Sri Lanka played in Dharamsala.

“Ishan Kishan discharged from the hospital but he is under close observation of BCCI’s medical team. He is likely to be rested from the third against Sri Lanka," news agency ANI quoted sources as saying.

Ishan was struck on his helmet by a bouncer which he attempted to pull during the fourth over, bowled by Lahiri Kumara. The opener quickly took off his helmet and was down on his haunches as concerned Sri Lanka cricketers gathered around him, inquiring his well-being.

Advertisement

The Indian team physio ran in for mandatory concussion check before the batter resumed his innings and was out after scoring 16 off 15 in the chase of 184.

The 23-year-old recorded a career-best 89 off 56 in the series opener helping India to a match-winning total of 199/2 in Lucknow earlier this week. He’s likely to skip the third T20I which will be played at the same venue tonight.

India took a 2-0 lead in the three-match series with Shreyas Iyer hitting an unbeaten 74 off 44 while Ravindra Jadeja smashing 18-ball 45*. The hosts overhauled the target in 17.1 overs with seven wickets to spare.

The win was India’s 11th straight win in the format and the Rohit Sharma-led side will be hoping for a third successive T20I clean sweep when they take the field on Sunday evening.

“I think it was pleasing to see for us. The middle-order coming out and performing is good to see those guys taking the responsibility and finishing off games," Rohit said at the post-match presentation.

“Lot of these guys are talented. They just need an opportunity to express themselves and backing from our side. To finish the way they did was really good. Jaddu (Ravindra Jadeja) came and looked positive from ball one and Shreyas as well. We lost a couple of wickets, but we wanted someone to stay till the end," he added.

Advertisement

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here