Ishan Kishan Hands Over Special Fan Note to Shardul Thakur After Victory Against South Africa | WATCH

Ishan Kishan pulled off a brilliant knock of 93 against South Africa in the second ODI on Sunday. Ishan’s fabulous innings helped Team India in sealing the three-match ODI series. After the match, Ishan, who plays for Jharkhand in domestic cricket, was spotted having a heart-warming discussion with fans present at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi. The batter was also seen holding a special note given to him a by a fan, which had, “Shardul Thakur 54" written on it along with a heart symbol (54 is Shardul’s jersey number). Later, Ishan handed it over to Shardul.

The adorable post-match interaction was shared by the official Twitter handle of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). “Fan interactions with local lad Ishan Kishan. P.S. - Also, Ishan delivers a special fan note to Shardul Thakur," read the caption of the post.

Coming back to the second ODI, batting first, Africa South posted a formidable total of 278/7. India pacer Mohammed Siraj had provided an early breakthrough by picking up the wicket of Quinton de Kock in the second over of the match. Reeza Hendricks and Aiden Markram stitched a solid partnership of 129 runs in as many balls to help the Proteas in averting the danger. Markram emerged as his side’s highest scorer with 79 and Hendricks played a crucial knock of 74.

India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Match Highlights

In the bowling unit, Siraj picked up three wickets and conceded just 38 runs after completing his 10 overs.

India’s run chase suffered an early jolt after they lost two opening batters within first nine overs. However, Ishan and Shreyas Iyer weathered the storm successfully and put up a mammoth partnership of 161 runs. Ishan slammed four boundaries and seven sixes to produce a terrific innings of 93. Iyer, on the other hand, notched his second ODI century in the match to earn a seven-wicket victory for India. The Mumbai-born batter hit 15 boundaries to pull off an unbeaten knock of 113.

And with this win, the Shikhar Dhawan-led side secured an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ODI series against South Africa. The third and final match is scheduled to be played on Tuesday in Delhi.

