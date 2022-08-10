Ishan Kishan Shares Emotional Instagram Post After Asia Cup Snub

Ishan Kishan has come out with a motivational post after he was dropped from India’s Asia Cup squad. Besides Kishan, Mohemmed Shami’s exclusion also raised eyebrows even as the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar and Axar Patel were kept on as standby. Nevertheless, Kishan’s exclusion was harsh as the southpaw had a decent record in the calendar year where he accounted for 449 runs, averaging 44.90 at a fine strike rate of 142.99.

This included two fifties against South Africa in June. Nonetheless, he still couldn’t cement his place in the side and played just two games in England and West Indies. By then he had lost his rhythm and that made the selectors’ job easy.

Perhaps that was the reason that Kishan was crestfallen after being sidelines as it was the least expected among all. He traveled with the team to Ireland, England and West Indies only to be dropped before a crunch tournament like Asia Cup.

Taking to Instagram, he shared a picture of himself on his Instagram story accompanied by the song ‘Humble Poet’ by Bella. He shared the part of the song, which said: ‘Ab aisa banna nahi, bhale ghayal ho jana. Tujhe phool samjhe koi, tu fire ho jana", which translates to “Don’t become something else even if it pains you. If someone considers you a flower, become a fire."

Kishan, who was picked for a whopping ₹15.5 crore at the IPL 2022 mega auction back in February this year, couldn’t quite lived upto the billing, although it wasn’t the worst either. In 14 innings, Ishan scored 418 runs at an average of 32.15 including three half-centuries. However, five-time champions Mumbai Indians failed to make it to the playoffs.

The notable names dropped from the main squad are batter Shreyas Iyer and left-arm spinner Axar Patel. Seamer Deepak Chahar, who has had a four month lay-off due to hamstring tear and back injury was also among reserves.

The other absentee from the squad is pacer Harshal Patel owing to rib injury.

