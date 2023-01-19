'Ishan, You Scored 200 and Didn't Play 3 Matches': Rohit Sharma's Cheeky Remark, Kishan's Epic Reply | WATCH

Shubman Gill became the latest entrant into the double-ton club in ODI cricket on Wednesday, January 18 as he smashed 208 runs against New Zealand in the first ODI at Hyderabad.

The Indian opener joined the likes of Rohit Sharma, as well as Ishan Kishan, who most recently smashed a double ton against Bangladesh last year.

After India’s 12-run win over New Zealand, BCCI on Thursday shared a hilarious interaction between the trio of Gill, Rohit, and Kishan as they welcomed the former to the 200-run club.

The ‘Hitman’ was also seen pulling Kishan’s leg in the video, while there was a lot of banter between Gill and Ishan.

When quizzed by Kishan about his preparation ahead of the match, Gill stated that since he shares his room with Ishan, he cannot prepare in peace because of the latter’s habit to listen to loud music.

“He (Kishan) spoils my entire pre-match routine as he doesn’t let me sleep. He doesn’t use earphones and watches movie in full volume," said the double centurion.

“I abuse him and ask him to turn down the volume but he says it is his room and the rules will be according to him. I fight with him daily). This is my pre-match," added Gill.

“I think it is because you slept in my room, you scored my runs," replied Kishan.

Later in the video, Rohit said, “From myself and Ishan, welcome to the 200 club," after which Gill replied with “Pleasure," as Kishan too congratulated his compatriot.

Meanwhile, the Indian skipper decided to pull Kishan’s leg as he said, “Ishan, You Scored 200 and Didn’t Play 3 Matches," after which the latter came up with a tongue-in-cheek remark saying, “Bhaiya captain toh aap hain (But you’re the captain!)" as the trio burst out into laughter.

Up next, both India and New Zealand will travel to Raipur for the second ODI scheduled to take place on Saturday, January 21.

While the Men in Blue will hope to seal the series, the BlackCaps will be eyeing a comeback.

