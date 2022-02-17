>ISL vs PES Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Pakistan Super League 2022 Match 24 between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi: Islamabad United (ISL) will be up against Peshawar Zalmi (PES) in match no. 24 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 on Thursday, February 17. Both these sides will be keen to bag a positive result here as it will be crucial to cement their spot in the playoffs. Islamabad have won four out of seven games and come into this match after registering a slender one-run win over Karachi Kings on Monday. Peshawar Zalmi, on the other hand, are coming into this match on the back of two consecutive wins against Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings by 55 and 24 runs respectively. However, they need to be at their very best to get past the in-form United.

Ahead of the match between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators; here is everything you need to know:

Advertisement

>ISL vs PES Telecast

ISL vs PES match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

>ISL vs PES Live Streaming

The Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi game will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

>ISL vs PES Match Details

The Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi contest will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium, in Lahore on Thursday, February 17. The game will commence at 08:00 PM IST.

>ISL vs PES Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Shoaib Malik

Vice-Captain: Asif Ali

>Suggested Playing XI for ISL vs PES Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Hazratullah Zazai, Sherfane Rutherford

All-rounders: Ben Cutting, Liam Livingstone, Faheem Ashraf

Bowlers: Hasan Ali, Salman Irshad, Waqas Maqsood

>ISL vs PES Probable XIs:

Islamabad United: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Muhammad Akhlaq, Liam Dawson, Asif Ali, Azam Khan (WK), Mubashir Khan, Danish Aziz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Waqas Maqsood, Mohammad Wasim

Peshawar Zalmi: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Haris (WK), Liam Livingstone, Shoaib Malik, Hussain Talat, Sherfane Rutherford, Ben Cutting, Wahab Riaz (C), Usman Qadir, Mohammad Umar, Salman Irshad

Special: Get the Live-Updating IPL 2022 Auction Tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates and Cricket Score here