ISL vs POR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier C match between Israel and Portugal:

In their first match of the T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier C 2022, Israel will go one-on-one against Portugal. The game will be hosted at Royal Brussels Cricket Ground. Both Israel and Portugal have a little experience under their belt. The two teams will hope to make a mark in the league.

Israel haven’t done much well in the competition. They have won just two matches from their last five games. Israel have a good batting line-up with players like Eshkol Solomon and Josh Evans. Abraham Amado and Niv Nagavkar will be handling the bowling unit for the team.

Speaking of Portugal, they are also coming with a poor form in the tournament. In their last five T20s, Portugal scored a victory in just one match. Sharn Gomes and Eshkol Solomon are the players to watch out for from the Portugal camp.

Ahead of the match between Israel and Portugal, here is everything you need to know:

ISL vs POR Telecast

Israel vs Portugal game will not be telecast in India.

ISL vs POR Live Streaming

The T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier C will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ISL vs POR Match Details

The ISL vs POR match will be played at the Royal Brussels Cricket Ground at 7:30 PM IST on June 28, Tuesday.

ISL vs POR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Najam Shahzad

Vice-Captain - Josh Evans

Suggested Playing XI for ISL vs POR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Shailesh Bangera, Francoise Stoman

Batters: Sharn Gomes, Eshkol Solomon, Azher Andani

All-rounders: Imran Khan, Josh Evans, Najam Shahzad

Bowlers: Junaid Khan, Abraham Amado, Amandeep Singh

ISL vs POR Probable XIs:

Israel: Josh Evans (C), Eitamar Kahamker, Shailesh Bangera, Eshkol Solomon, Yogev Nagavkar, Gabi Schachat, Levi Kamarlekar, Abraham Amado, Eliezer Samson, Niv Nagavkar, Yair Nagavkar

Portugal: Azher Andani, Francoise Stoman, Sharn Gomes, Anthony Chambers, Imran Khan, Syed Maisam, Junaid Khan, Amandeep Singh, Fakhrul Hussain, Zohaib Sarwar, Najam Shahzad (C)

