>ISL vs QUE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Pakistan Super League 2022 match between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators: Islamabad United will battle it out with Quetta Gladiators in their next match of the T20 Championship. The two teams are yet to deliver their best performances in the tournament. Consistency has been the main problem for Islamabad. The team has so far featured in five league matches, winning three and losing two games.

The team has been following a pattern of scoring victories on an alternate basis. Islamabad need to bring a change in this practice at the earliest to be in the race of winning the trophy. They are heading into the Saturday game after winning their last match against Karachi Kings by 42 runs.

Coming to the Quetta Gladiators, they need to back their strengths and be more courageous with the ball. The team has so far won just two games while losing three encounters. Gladiators broke their losing streak of two matches in their last game by beating Lahore Qalandars by seven wickets. Sarfaraz Ahmed’s side will hope to avenge their previous 43-run loss against Islamabad United on Saturday.

Ahead of the match between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators; here is everything you need to know:

>ISL vs QUE Telecast

ISL vs QUE match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

>ISL vs QUE Live Streaming

The Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators game will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

>ISL vs QUE Match Details

The Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators contest will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore at 8 pm IST on February 12, Saturday.

>ISL vs QUE Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Colin Munro

Vice-Captain- Jason Roy

>Suggested Playing XI for ISL vs QUE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Azam Khan

Batters: Alex Hales, Colin Munro, James Vince, Jason Roy, Asif Ali

All-rounders: Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz

Bowlers: Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim

>ISL vs QUE Probable XIs:

Islamabad United: Mubashir Khan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim, Waqas Maqsood, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf

Quetta Gladiators: Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Shahid Afridi, Jason Roy, Ahsan Ali, James Vince, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, James Faulkner, Ghulam Mudassar, Luke Wood, Naseem Shah

