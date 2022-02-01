Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans, PSL Live Streaming: How to Watch Pakistan Super League 2022 Live on TV And Stream Online

An exciting cricket battle is on the cards as Islamabad United will go one-on-one against Multan Sultans in the eighth match of the Pakistan Super League 2022. It will be a fight between the top two teams of the table with both yet to lose a game in the T20 league.

Islamabad United kickstarted their journey with a victory over Peshawar Zalmi. Alex Hales delivered a hair-raising performance for the team as he smacked 82 runs off 54 balls. On the back of the exploits by Hales, Islamabad chased down a total of 168 runs within 15.5 overs. With two points, the team is placed second in the tournament.

Multan Sultans, on the other hand, have already stamped their authority in the league. The franchise won its first game against Karachi Kings and followed it up with victories over Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators. The defending champions are atop the points table.

>When will the PSL 2022 match between Islamabad United (ISL) and Multan Sultans (MUL) be held?

The match between Islamabad United and Multan Sultans will be conducted on Tuesday, February 01.

>Where will PSL 2022 match between Islamabad United (ISL) and Multan Sultans (MUL) be played?

National Stadium in Karachi will host the match between Islamabad United and Multan Sultans.

>What time will the PSL 2022 match between Islamabad United (ISL) and Multan Sultans (MUL) begin?

The match between Islamabad United and Multan Sultans will begin at 08:00 pm IST.

>Which TV channels will broadcast the PSL 2022 match between Islamabad United (ISL) and Multan Sultans (MUL) match?

The match between Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

>How do I watch the live streaming of the PSL 2022 match between Islamabad United (ISL) and Multan Sultans (MUL) match?

Fans can tune in to the SonyLIV app and website to watch the Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans encounter.

>Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans Probable Playing XIs

>Islamabad United probable playing XI: Paul Stirling, Alex Hales, Mubasir Khan, Azam Khan (wk), Shadab Khan (c), Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Hasan Ali, Marchant de Lange, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

>Multan Sultans probable playing XI: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, David Willey, Imran Khan, Shahnawaz Dahani, Imran Tahir, Ihsanullah

