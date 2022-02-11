'It Almost Felt Like a Chess Game, He Bowled Beautifully': Marnus Labuschange Recalls His Battle With Ravichandran Ashwin

Australia batting star Marnus Labuschagne has thrown light on his riveting battle with India offspinner Ravichandran Ashwin during a four-Test series in 2020-21. India famously won the series 2-1 after a thrashing in Adelaide in the series opener that saw them being shot out for 36 in their second innings.

One of the highlights of the series was how Ashwin fared against Labuschange and Steve Smith with the Indian offspinner earning praise for his clever thinking and field placements.

“He (Ashwin) is very good at assessing batsmen, and that’s why I have enjoyed facing him," Labuschagne told Sportstar. “He has picked up some things I do when I play certain shots. That’s why I love these four-five match series because you cannot be satisfied with what you’ve got as a batter, otherwise you will be found out by quality bowlers. You’ve to keep adapting."

Labuschagne has played 23 Tests for Australia and scored 2220 runs at 56.92 including six centuries and 12 fifties.

The 27-year-old felt his contest against Ashwin was like a game of chess as they tried to break through each other’s defenses.

“What I loved most about Ashwin was the fields he had for me and how I was trying to move the field in my endeavour to score runs. Just the way both of us were able to chop and change in the middle of an engrossing passage. It almost felt like a chess game. He bowled beautifully in Melbourne… got a few early wickets with the leg slip," Labuschagne said.

“Smith and I played him well in Sydney. We’ve got a few subcontinent tours before my next trip to India, and hopefully, I can challenge myself in those conditions. I have a few tricks up my sleeve," he added.

In an interview with ESPNcricinfo’s The Cricket Monthly, Ashwin explained how he dealt with Labuschagne.

“He steps out, he hits the ball over cow corner for an offspinner, or he hits it over mid-off. It’s very rarely through long-on. And he doesn’t have a flat sweep, he has a lap sweep, like a paddle. All these shots have a trigger. And it’s very fine. If you don’t know or if you’ve not seen enough footage, you cannot pick these things up," Ashwin had said..

