'It Brings the Best Out of Us': Jonny Bairstow Opens up on Verbal Spat With Virat Kohli - WATCH

The rescheduled Edgbaston Test between India and England is getting more interesting every day with the Kohli-Bairstow banter adding spice to it. The past couple of days have seen the two exchanging words on the field. The banter began on the second day when Virat Kohli tried to sledge the Englishman using Tim Southee’s name. After the end of the day’s play, the duo was seen leaving the field together with smiles on their faces as Kohli put his arms around Bairstow’s shoulders.

However, things turned a bit serious on Sunday when the former India captain was heard saying, “Shut up. Just stand and bat," on the stump mic. In fact, the on-field umpires and England captain Ben Stokes, who was batting at the non-strikers’ end, had to intervene.

The verbal spat probably acted as a morale booster for Bairstow who scored a hundred against India on the third day of the ongoing Test match. But soon after notching the triple figures, he was caught by Kohli at the slips and was out for 106.

After the stumps on Sunday, Bairstow had a chat with the broadcasters and opened up on his on-field clash with Virat.

“We’ve played against each other for a solid ten years now. It’s a bit of craic. We’re fiercely competitive on the field and that’s what it’s about. We’re playing Test cricket and we’re two competitors. It brings the best out of us. Whatever it takes, you want to get your team over the line and that’s part and parcel of the game," Jonny Bairstow told Sky Sports.

India’s famed pace bowling unit for the umpteenth time put its team in pole position, bowling out England for 284 before the hosts just about managed to put a foot in the door by getting the top-order cheaply in an engrossing third day’s play in the fifth Test.

At stumps, India were 125 for 3 in their second innings with Cheteshwar Pujara (50 batting, 139 balls) displaying his gutsy avatar with a half-century, battling it out in the company of the flamboyant Rishabh Pant (30 batting, 46 balls). The overall lead stood at 257 runs.

