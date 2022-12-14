Arjun Tendulkar got his First-class career off to a dream start, hitting a hundred on his debut against Rajasthan in the ongoing Ranji Trophy fixture. Coming into bat at No.7 in the 82nd over of the innings, Arjun put on a solid 221-run partnership with Suyash Prabhudesai, who hit a brilliant 212, and gave Goa the upper hand against a formidable Rajasthan unit.

Thirty-four years ago, Arjun’s father Sachin, then 15, had hit hundred on his Ranji Trophy debut against Gujarat and now the son, more known for his bowling, has emulated the feat on Wednesday, with a 207-ball 120 at the Goa Cricket Association Academy Ground in Porvorim.

ALSO READ | Ranji Trophy 2022: Arjun Tendulkar Smashes Century on Debut, Emulates Father Sachin Tendulkar’s 34-YO Feat

Advertisement

People who have watched Arjun’s journey unfold from close quarters had no doubts about his batting abilities but it was always the bowling that took most of the limelight. Former India cricketer Subroto Banerjee, who has been mentoring Arjun since he was just 13, knew the youngster has the skills with the bat but wasn’t expecting a hundred on debut.

“I always knew he had the skills with the bat and the ability to hit the big shots consistently. After his performances in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, I expected him to score the runs in Ranji Trophy but wasn’t expecting a hundred on debut," says Banerjee in an exclusive conversation with News18 Cricketnext.

Arjun’s hundred came against a good Rajasthan bowling line-up featuring the likes of Aniket Choudhary, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, and Mahipal Lomror. Banerjee was pleased that the runs came against a side that has bowlers who have played India A and IPL, and have won the Ranji Trophy in the past.

“What is pleasing to me is that the knock has come against a good team, with bowlers who have played for India A, play in the IPL and the team has also won Ranji Trophy. It hasn’t come against a Mizoram or a Meghalaya side. He has scored the runs against a good team with a good line-up," says Banerjee.

Advertisement

The move to Goa

After not getting a consistent run with Mumbai’s senior team, Arjun decided to move base to Goa this year in search of more game time. It’s been so far so good for the 23-year-old who impressed in the white-ball competitions earlier this year. In the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Arjun took 8 wickets in 7 games and returned with 10 scalps in the seven SMAT fixtures he played this year.

“It was simple, he wasn’t getting game time in Mumbai and there was no point warming the bench. The idea was that he gets more game time. Only then he could improve or showcase his skills. There was no surety of him getting a consistent run or game time with Mumbai this year so Goa’s move was ideal for him to showcase his skills and improve as a cricketer," reveals Banerjee.

Advertisement

The former India cricketer further added that there were no reservations from Sachin on the move and he too wanted Arjun to get game time.

Advertisement

“There were no reservations as such from Sachin. He wanted Arjun to go and play and learn. You can only learn/improve if you play. That’s what he wanted for Arjun. Very little improvement or growth as a cricketer happens when you continue to warm the bench. And had he stayed in Mumbai, who knows whether or not he would have played these many games or played at all. There was no surety," says Banerjee.

Battle Ready

Advertisement

Being Sachin Tendulkar’s son, that too when you are a cricketer, ensures there is no dearth of attention and scrutiny. Right from his younger age-group playing days, Arjun has had the focus on him but Banerjee assures the all-rounder has made peace with the attention and is mentally battle-ready.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

“The boy has cricket in him. And he will shut everyone up with his performances with both bat and ball. In the past, he couldn’t get game time higher up the order so the big runs weren’t there but I knew and was very confident in his batting skills. I have seen the boy hit hundreds and hit big runs during age-group days and local Mumbai circuit. He has the skills and is mentally very tough to take on challenges.

“A cricketer will be tested on how he/she performs when put in the deep end. Same was with Arjun. He knows the attention/pressure will always be there but he’s mentally very strong and is very hardworking, and will continue to deliver the goods," Banerjee concludes.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here