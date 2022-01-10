'It Could be a Lifeline for Him': Former All-rounder on Who Would Make Way for Kohli in Cape Town Test

After losing the Johannesburg Test by 7 wickets, Team India will be desperate to bounce back when they lock horns with South Africa in Cape Town. The third and the final Test begins on Tuesday and the visitors are like to face a selection dilemma as Virat Kohli is set to return.

The Indian captain missed out on the second Test due to an upper back spasm. All-rounder Hanuma Vihari replaced him in the line-up and played a decent knock in the 2nd innings. However, Kohli, in all likelihood, will be making his way back to the playing XI while someone has to be benched.

The toss-up is between Ajinkya Rahane and Vihari as the experts suggest either of them would lose a spot. Both the batters got runs at the Wanderers and that makes the job difficult for the Indian think tank.

Former India cricketer Reetinder Singh Sodhi believes that leaving out Rahane would be a big call for the tourists. In a conversation with India News, he said, “If you talk about the combination, one out of Ajinkya Rahane or Hanuma Vihari will play. It will be a big call if you don’t play Ajinkya Rahane because Hanuma Vihari has not done anything wrong; he played a very pivotal knock."

The former cricketer further opined that if Rahane gets a chance, given the rough patch he is going through, it would be a ‘lifeline’ for the Mumbai batter.

“Rahane has also scored runs, where the form has been seen. So, it will be a huge decision, and if Rahane plays, it could be a lifeline for him because somewhere or the other, he has been struggling. He will be able to cement his place once again if he wins the decider for the Indian team," concluded Sodhi.

