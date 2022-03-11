'It Doesn't Feel Real, Life Is Cruel': Shane Warne's Eldest Daughter Brooke’s Emotional Tribute To The Cricket Legend

A week after Australian spin legend Shane Warne’s untimely demise, his eldest daughter Brooke posted a heartfelt tribute for her father. Sharing a black and white picture of herself and Warne on Instagram, Brook wrote that she still cannot believe that he was “taken away" so soon. “Dad my heart is broken, this doesn’t feel real and doesn’t make sense that you are not here with us anymore, it doesn’t feel right, you were taken away too soon and life is so cruel," she wrote.

Adding that she will forever cherish the happy memories she made with him, Brooke wrote that she was similar to her father in many and she could not be happier and prouder of this fact. “So proud to call you, my dad. I love you to infinity and back and I will miss you forever," Brooke added in the caption shared along with the Instagram picture.

Warne, 52, was found dead inside a villa at Koh Samui Island in Thailand where he passed away due to a suspected heart attack on March 4. An autopsy conducted by the investigation agencies ruled out the possibility of any foul way and confirmed heart attack as being the reason behind the legendary cricketer’s death.

Warne is survived by his three children, son Jackson and daughters Brooke and Summer from his marriage with ex-wife Simone Callahan.

Warne and Simone tied the knot in 1995 after dating for over 3 three years. However, after Warne’s name was dragged in several scandals, Simone called it quits after 10 years, in 2005. She, however, continued to be in touch with the ex-cricketer for co-parenting their kids.

Simone had also paid her tribute to Warne with a video featuring a compilation of Warne’s pictures with the kids and family.

The legendary cricketer received a state funeral from the Australian government and the cricket board has renamed an MCG stand after him in his honour.

