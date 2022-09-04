'Feels Like He Can't Do Anything': RP Singh Picks India Batter Who Can be Rested for Pakistan Game

KL Rahul is back in the Indian dressing room after gaining full fitness but is yet to return among runs. The dynamic Indian batter suffered an injury prior to the South Africa T20Is at home earlier this year. He had to travel to Germany for surgery after which he underwent rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. He was set to travel to the West Indies for the 5-match T20Is series but returned a positive Covid test before and was held back.

Post recovery, he played the Zimbabwe ODIs and led the Indian team to a 3-0 series win. He even found a spot in the squad for the Asia Cup 2022 but has failed to leave an impact so far. He was out for a golden duck against Pakistan before scoring a 39-ball 36 against Hong Kong.

Former India pacer Rudra Pratap Singh spoke about Rahul’s lost batting mojo and said the latter needs time to get back to his older version. During an interaction with India TV, Singh said,

“I feel KL Rahul isn’t showing much promise. When I look at his body language, it feels like he can’t do anything. He needs more time. Since coming from injury, his timings and reading of match situations are a little concerning."

The former pacer also opined that wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant must be included in the playing for the Pakistan clash while either Rahul or Dinesh Karthik could be rested.

“One of DK (Dinesh Karthik) and KL Rahul needs to be rested and Pant needs to be in the XI. Pant deserves to play. He is a match-winner, and if he performs, he can take India home. In the previous game, DK didn’t keep which left me a little confused. Because he kept the wickets in the first game, he is your first choice," Singh concluded.

India is gearing up for their first Super 4 tie in which they face Pakistan on Sunday. The men in blue suffered a massive blow ahead of the game as all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was ruled out of the tournament with a knee injury and has been replaced by Axar Patel. It has also been learned that Jadeja may not be available for the T20 World Cup as well which is scheduled to take place in Australia later this year.

