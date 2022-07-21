'It Forces Them to Play Away From Body': Hogg Highlights Why Kohli And Rohit Struggled Against Topley

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg has highlighted why Team Indian star duo Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma struggled against Reece Topley in the three-match ODI series against England. Topley got the better of Rohit twice while he dismissed Kohli once in the three-match ODI series. The left-arm pacers have been a big nemesis for both Kohli and Rohit in recent times as they are often seen struggling against them with the new ball.

The duo got dismissed by the left-arm seamers on several big occasions which hurt India in the past.

Advertisement

Also Read | A Player With Virat Kohli’s Experience And Abilities Deserves to be in World Cup Squad: Syed Kirmani

Hogg has highlighted the shortcomings of Kohli and Rohit against Topley in the ODI series as he feels they comfortable facing Willey but struggled against his bowling opener who forced them to play the ball away from the body.

“Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma get as forward as they can against Willey and they are comfortable playing on the front foot and driving him. But against Topley, who doesn’t bring it in as much as Willey and gets the extra bounce, they play from the body a lot more. And when it doesn’t come back in, it forces them to play away from the body, and that was their downfall," Hogg said on hi YouTube channel

“England had plenty of options in the previous ODI series against India and Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli struggled against one of them. But it was set up from the other one," he added.

Advertisement

Also Read | If I Was Indian Captain or Coach, I Would be Making Life as Easy as Possible for Virat Kohli: Ricky Ponting

The legendary Aussie spinner further that the said combination of Willey and Topley was good for England against India as they offered different things to the table which troubled the visitors’ batters.

“David Willey and Reece Topley were a very good combination. One, they have got variation in height, Topley is a lot taller than David Willey. But Willey swings the ball more and looks to go fuller than Topley," Hogg said.

Advertisement

In the series-decider, the star-studded Indian top-order failed to tackle Topley’s swing as Rohit and Kohli edged the ball behind stumps to slip and wicketkeeper respectively. While Dhawan was caught at point.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here