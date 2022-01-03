'It Gave Confidence For the Rest of my Career': Rahul Dravid Recalls Maiden Test Century Ahead of Johannesburg Clash

Head coach Rahul Dravid recalled his maiden Test century ahead of the 2nd match against South Africa in Johannesburg starting from January 3. Dravid scored his first Test century against South Africa in Johannesburg way back in 1997. The legendary batter scored 148-runs off 362 balls in the ninth Test match of his career and laid the foundation of India’s win over the hosts. However, the rain played a spoilsport in that match and the match ended in a draw.

Dravid, who returned to the venue as a head coach of the Indian team, recalled the match and said that his maiden century in Johannesburg gave him the confidence for the rest of his career.

Advertisement

>India vs South Africa: Full Coverage | Photos | Schedule | Results

“I remember it raining and not us being able to win the game. That I remember well. It was nice personally in some ways to score the first Test hundred as an international player. It makes you feel you belong and achieved at that level," Dravid said in the press conference.

“On a personal level, that was really nice. In a lot of ways, it sort of set me up and gave me confidence for the rest of my career. But yes, the disappointment was it was raining on Day 4 and Day 5 and we didn’t have enough overs to win a Test match which we probably deserved. People like Srinath were there but we didn’t have the depth that we have right now. Still, we came close to really winning a Test match," he said.

In the 1997 Test, Dravid followed his century with an 81 off 146 in the second inning as India posted a formidable 356-target in front of South Africa. The Indian bowlers restricted South Africa to 228/8 but the rain helped the hosts to save the match.

Advertisement

>ALSO READ | It’s Been a Pleasure to Work With Someone Like Virat Kohli: Rahul Dravid Hails Test Captain’s Leadership

India have never lost a Test match in Johannesburg and Dravid talked about his memory of playing in the special venue.

“As far as what it means personally, it’s very different as a player and as a captain, having obviously won here when I led the team in 2006-07. That was a really lovely memory as well. You know, as a coach, our role is to support and help the team and it’s really their success. I know it would mean a lot to the group of guys to be able to win a Test match here," he said.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here