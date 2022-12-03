'It Gives You Perspective': Injured Mohammed Shami Shares Post on Social Media After Getting Ruled Out of Bangladesh ODIs

Premier India pacer Mohammed Shami shared a post on social media after getting ruled out of the ODI series against Bangladesh. Shami sustained a shoulder injury during a training session ahead of the first ODI which is scheduled to take place on December 4 in Dhaka. The Board of Control for Cricket in India named Umran Malik as the replacement for the senior paceman in the ODI series. While there is no clarity on whether Shami will return for the Test series which will be part of the World Test Championship.

Shami posted a note on social media where he stated that the injuries have always given him a perspective and helped him come back even stronger.

“Injury, in general, teaches you to appreciate every moment. I’ve had my share of injuries throughout my career. It’s humbling. It gives you perspective. No matter how many times I’ve been hurt, I’ve learned from that injury and come back even more stronger," Shami wrote on Twitter

Shami, 33, is a pivotal figure in India’s scheme of things, especially with the ODI World Cup less than 12 months away. Moreover, if he is not fit in time for the Tests against Bangladesh, it will be a huge blow to India’s quest for making the final of the World Test Championship in June 2023.

The BCCI released a statement where it stated that Shami is under the supervision of the Medical team at NCA.

“Fast bowler Mohd. Shami sustained a shoulder injury during a training session in the lead up to the ODI series against Bangladesh. He is currently under the supervision of the BCCI Medical Team at the NCA, Bengaluru and will not be able to take part in the three-match series.

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Umran Malik as Shami’s replacement."

The first two ODI matches between Bangladesh and India will take place on December 4 and 7 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS) in Mirpur, Dhaka. The third ODI, which was previously scheduled to be held at Dhaka, will now take place at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium (ZACS) in Chattogram on December 10.

All the ODI matches, which are not a part of the ODI World Cup Super League, will be day-night affairs starting from 12pm local time.

India’s squad for Bangladesh ODIs: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik.

