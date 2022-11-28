It Has Always Been my Dream to Represent Mumbai Indians: Dewald Brevis

Dewald Brevis is certainly one of South Africa’s biggest hopes for the future and the immensely talented batter dubbed ‘Baby AB’ due to his uncanny similar style of shot-making with the legendary AB de Villiers has continued to justify the tag with his breath-taking display. He’s been in high demand in the various T20 leagues across the globe with five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians landing him at the mega auction earlier this year.

The owners of MI have also secured his signature for the upcoming SA20 where he will represent their franchise based out of Cape Town. And Brevis cannot wait to get started.

“It’s a dream come true," Brevis said. “It has always been my dream to represent Mumbai Indians, and now MI Cape Town, and to be able to play on the big stage because the crowds are massive, and I really enjoy it.

Brevis stormed into the limelight at the ICC U19 World Cup earlier this year where he broke the record of Shikhar Dhawan for the most runs scored in a single of the tournament. For his display, he was chosen as the player-of-the-tournament as well.

And since then, his stocks have shot up with teams lining up to get his services. Recently, he blasted 162 off 57 during a Cricket South Africa’s T20 Challenge to remind everyone of his potential.

Brevis has high expectations of SA20 which will be held in January next year.

“I think this tournament is going to be amazing. All these players coming to South Africa, the cricket is going to be very strong. It is going to be very competitive. People must be ready, because there is going to be lots of fireworks, lots of boundaries, lots of wickets," he said.

Brevis will be sharing the dressing room with the likes of countrymen Kagiso Rabada and Rassie van der Dussen along with Liam Livingstone, Jofra Archer and Rashid Khan.

“It’s absolutely amazing!" Brevis said of the prospect. “Who better to pick their brains, and get advice from? I can’t wait to share a dressing room and a field with them.

All 33 SA20 matches will be broadcast live exclusively on SuperSport in Sub Saharan Africa and Viacom18 Sports, India’s newest sports network.

