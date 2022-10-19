'It is a Big Game to Start With But..': India Captain Rohit Sharma Reveals How India Are Gearing up For The Pakistan Clash

India are all set to kickstart another campaign at a world stage with high hopes and a bunch of talented individuals. This time the venue is Australia and the top prize is the T20 World Cup.

They had a chance last year too but they crashed out from the Super-12 stage itself with defeats to Pakistan and New Zealand proving decisive. Since then they have undergone a change in leadership with Rohit Sharma succeeding Virat Kohli and they have switched from conservative to a more aggressive batting template.

And armed with that, the 2007 champions are hoping to end their wait for an ICC trophy. Rohit though is under no illusions and knows the enormity of the task at hand.

“If individuals can keep themselves calm and composed during the game we will get the results - that’s we are looking for. It has been a while since we won the World Cup," said Rohit in a video posted on Bcci.tv.

“The motive and thought process is to win the World Cup but we know we need to do a lot of things right to get there. So one step at a time for us and focus on each team we are going to come against and not think about semis or finals," he added.

This is the first time that Rohit is leading India in a world cup.

“It is a big honour to captain the side. My first World Cup as captain so I am excited about it. It is great opportunity to come here and do something special," he said.

India landed in Australia earlier this month - a well before the start of the tournament in order to acclimatise themselves of the weather and the conditions. The team though had a nice build-up to the showpiece event winning back-to-back T20I series against Australia and South Africa at home.

“Every time you come for a World Cup it is a great feeling. We had a great camp (training) in Perth. We won two series at home recently but Australia will be a different challenge. Conditions will be challenging but there is a reason why we came here early," he said.

India will kickstart their campaign with a high-voltage contest against Pakistan on October 23. “It is a big game to start with but we are going to keep relaxed and focus on what we need to do as individuals. That is going to be the key for us," Rohit said.

