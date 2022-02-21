'It is Not All Doom And Gloom': Kieron Pollard Focused on Positives Despite 0-3 Series Defeat

After suffering a crushing 3-0 series defeat against India in the T20Is, West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard on Sunday said that most of his inexperienced team-mates are finding their feet in international cricket and he is looking forward to what future holds for them.

A classy fifty from Suryakumar Yadav (65 off 31) and an aggressive knock by Venkatesh Iyer (35 off 19) followed by a clinical bowling effort helped India beat West Indies by 17 runs in the 3rd and final T20I and complete a 3-0 clean sweep of the three-match series, at the Eden Gardens.

“Coming to India is going to be difficult but the way the boys responded was good on our part. From the ODI perspective, we had a chance to win that series, bowling them out for 230-odd in the second game and last game, so it is not all doom and gloom," said Pollard in the post-match presentation.

“These guys are finding their feet, it is like on-the-job training for them and we look forward to seeing what the future holds. From the T20 perspective, we went with experience for the (2021) World Cup and didn’t get the job done, but now we are working with what we got," he added.

Talking about the third T20Is, Pollard said that his team had chances but they failed to capitalise on them.

“We were in the game for 15 overs, but we gave them 85-odd in the last five overs. We did have a good start with the bat, were 70-odd in 7 or 8 overs and weren’t able to capitalize. Nicholas showed his consistency. Rovman Powell showed he wants to be part and parcel of the white-ball teams," he said.

